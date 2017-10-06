Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fossil Group (FOSL) Stock Price

Media stories about Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fossil Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the accessories brand company an impact score of 45.8597590437626 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Fossil Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation set a $7.00 price objective on Fossil Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,899 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 5,712 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $49,865.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren E. Hart bought 14,347 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $100,285.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,945 shares of company stock valued at $923,917. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

