Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) Share Price

Shares of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CARO) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,761 shares. Carolina Financial Corporation has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $578.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Carolina Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corporation will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Carolina Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

CARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS AG raised Carolina Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Carolina Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Brean Capital raised Carolina Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $222,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,186.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carolina Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through CresCom Bank (the Bank), a state-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through three segments: community banking, wholesale mortgage banking (mortgage banking) and other. The Company’s community banking segment provides traditional banking services offered through CresCom Bank.

