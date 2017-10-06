Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UMH Properties (UMH) Stock Price

Media headlines about UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UMH Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2690951296834 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

UMH Properties (UMH) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 74,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s market capitalization is $529.44 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -799.91%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other UMH Properties news, Director James E. Mitchell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $86,998. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

