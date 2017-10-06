Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Net Element (NETE) Share Price

Media headlines about Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Net Element earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7495167829419 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Net Element (NETE) traded down 20.26% on Friday, hitting $6.08. 874,810 shares of the stock traded hands. Net Element has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company’s market cap is $115.52 million.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 191.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Net Element will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

