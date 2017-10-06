Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kemet Corporation (KEM) Share Price

News articles about Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kemet Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.5526584834587 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Kemet Corporation alerts:

Shares of Kemet Corporation (KEM) opened at 23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Kemet Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.52 million. Kemet Corporation had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemet Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemet Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemet Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kemet Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.25 target price on shares of Kemet Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kemet Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemet Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-kemet-corporation-kem-share-price.html.

In other Kemet Corporation news, Director Wilfried Backes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,008.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Brandenberg sold 11,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $266,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,660. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Kemet Corporation Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemet Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemet Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.