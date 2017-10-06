Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Share Price

News stories about Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.365927797871 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ SPNS) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $13.40. 8,629 shares of the stock traded hands. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.93 million. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

