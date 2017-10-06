Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock Price

Media stories about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.6751128182033 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ PUB) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 6,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $595.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, CEO Richard T. Beard sold 7,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $208,297.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Beard sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $328,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,480 shares of company stock worth $5,083,951. Insiders own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

