Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Share Price

News coverage about Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlassian Corporation PLC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.4380362197486 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) opened at 38.15 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company’s market capitalization is $8.67 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

About Atlassian Corporation PLC

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

