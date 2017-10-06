Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arc Logistic Partners (ARCX) Share Price

Press coverage about Arc Logistic Partners (NYSE:ARCX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arc Logistic Partners earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 44.9763206500627 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ARCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arc Logistic Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arc Logistic Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arc Logistic Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Arc Logistic Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Arc Logistic Partners (ARCX) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 109,975 shares of the company traded hands. Arc Logistic Partners has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $326.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Arc Logistic Partners (NYSE:ARCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Arc Logistic Partners had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 million. Analysts forecast that Arc Logistic Partners will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arc Logistic Partners

Arc Logistics Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of energy logistics assets. The Company is engaged in the terminaling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is focused on growing its business through the optimization, organic development and acquisition of terminaling, storage, rail, pipeline and other energy logistics assets.

