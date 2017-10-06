Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Weyco Group (WEYS) Share Price

Media stories about Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyco Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 43.3957570775982 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyco Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Weyco Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 23,858 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts expect that Weyco Group will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other news, CFO John Wittkowske sold 30,040 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $827,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 4,344 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $121,632.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,337 shares of company stock worth $1,420,404. Insiders own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-weyco-group-weys-share-price.html.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.