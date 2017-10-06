Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perficient (PRFT) Share Price

News stories about Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perficient earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.2774441655538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Perficient (NASDAQ PRFT) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 35,356 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. Perficient had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perficient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $257,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $139,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $784,244 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

