Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Price

Press coverage about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.4627169010338 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE CMG) opened at 310.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $295.11 and a 1-year high of $499.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average of $399.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

