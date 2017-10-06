Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Price

Media stories about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5422973764445 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get ScanSource Inc. alerts:

ScanSource (SCSC) opened at 44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.16. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Reilly sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,943.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $692,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,076 shares of company stock worth $370,590 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-scansource-scsc-stock-price.html.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.