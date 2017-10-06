Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Costamare (CMRE) Share Price

Media stories about Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Costamare earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.2825715833895 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costamare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE CMRE) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,230 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.17. Costamare has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.23 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

