Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citizens (CIA) Stock Price

News headlines about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.6443726631907 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 34,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. Citizens has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $373.60 million, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in three business segments: Life Insurance, Home Service and Other Non-Insurance Enterprises. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance in the United States and in the United States Dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

