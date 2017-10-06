Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Stock Price

Media stories about Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Achillion Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8846424409376 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered their target price on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ACHN) traded up 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 616,886 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $650.98 million. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-achillion-pharmaceuticals-achn-stock-price.html.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.