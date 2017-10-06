Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Price

News coverage about Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanda Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9739224509848 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ VNDA) opened at 17.30 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $776.04 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $42.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-vanda-pharmaceuticals-vnda-share-price.html.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.