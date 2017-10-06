Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Raytheon (RTN) Share Price

Media headlines about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.9252059979091 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $187.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,500 shares. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $132.89 and a 52-week high of $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $690,303.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $121,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

