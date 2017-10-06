Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Panhandle Royalty (PHX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Panhandle Royalty (NYSE:PHX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Panhandle Royalty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.8250030749302 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Panhandle Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Panhandle Royalty (PHX) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,380 shares. Panhandle Royalty has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a PE ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Panhandle Royalty (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Panhandle Royalty had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panhandle Royalty will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Panhandle Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Panhandle Royalty

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located primarily in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, with properties also located in various other states.

