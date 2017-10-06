Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Price

Media stories about Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiesta Restaurant Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.9964363262049 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 0.54% on Friday, reaching $18.60. 303,979 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company’s market capitalization is $499.13 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $30.65.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Friedman acquired 51,710 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $897,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Friedman acquired 160,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,012,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,964.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,271,375 shares of company stock worth $22,323,743. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

