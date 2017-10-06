Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Share Price

News articles about 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.0166933708773 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded up 0.249% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.075. 69,954 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.500 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. FBR & Co set a $13.00 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

