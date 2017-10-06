Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Share Price

News articles about Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Senseonics Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.9168410140594 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) traded up 5.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 1,001,915 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $411.49 million. Senseonics Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Senseonics Holdings Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed an implantable CGM system designed to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes.

