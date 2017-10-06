Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect tronc (TRNC) Share Price

News coverage about tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. tronc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0735403591894 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNC. Zacks Investment Research cut tronc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tronc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get tronc Inc. alerts:

Shares of tronc (NASDAQ TRNC) traded down 1.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 68,972 shares. The company has a market cap of $499.97 million, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. tronc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.35. tronc had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $369.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that tronc will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tronc-trnc-share-price.html.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.