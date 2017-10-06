Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PROS Holdings (PRO) Stock Price

Media coverage about PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PROS Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.9833097163327 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Pacific Crest increased their target price on PROS Holdings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

PROS Holdings (PRO) traded down 0.0413% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.4299. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The stock’s market cap is $776.58 million. PROS Holdings has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. PROS Holdings had a negative return on equity of 2,114.05% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS Holdings news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $213,531.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,861,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,275,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,350 shares of company stock worth $2,296,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

