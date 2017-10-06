Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) Share Price

News headlines about Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calgon Carbon Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4965860689554 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE CCC) opened at 21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.28. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Calgon Carbon Corporation from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

