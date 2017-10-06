Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Share Price

Press coverage about Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Modine Manufacturing earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.5708209612288 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE MOD) opened at 20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.23. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, insider Thomas Andrew Burke sold 84,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $1,375,826.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,155.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils.

