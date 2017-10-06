Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celyad SA (CYAD) Stock Price

Media coverage about Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celyad SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6919334643219 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYAD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Celyad SA in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Celyad SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celyad SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) traded down 5.1523% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.7025. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $578.19 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. Celyad SA has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Celyad SA Company Profile

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

