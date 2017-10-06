Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Share Price

Headlines about Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.1400452324344 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE ITUB) traded up 0.99% on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 10,141,431 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-itau-unibanco-banco-holding-sa-itub-share-price.html.

About Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.