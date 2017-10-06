Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Stock Price

News headlines about El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. El Pollo Loco Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.5638515608262 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) traded up 0.40% on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 158,276 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. El Pollo Loco Holdings has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.36.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. El Pollo Loco Holdings had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. El Pollo Loco Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on El Pollo Loco Holdings from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on El Pollo Loco Holdings from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About El Pollo Loco Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

