Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Share Price

News articles about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8343368421962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education (BPI) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,450 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $289.72 million. Bridgepoint Education has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Bridgepoint Education had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Bridgepoint Education news, CEO Andrew S. Clark sold 54,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $477,482.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,075,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,678,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Bridgepoint’s institutions conduct ongoing faculty and student assessment processes, and provide a range of student services.

