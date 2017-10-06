Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) in a research report released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 145 ($1.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of SOCO International plc to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 150 ($1.99) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC cut shares of SOCO International plc to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 130 ($1.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of SOCO International plc to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 151 ($2.00) to GBX 103 ($1.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 138.57 ($1.84).

Get SOCO International plc alerts:

Shares of SOCO International plc (SIA) opened at 119.00 on Monday. SOCO International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 162.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.17. The stock’s market cap is GBX 392.46 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SOCO International plc (SIA) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/soco-international-plc-sia-receives-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

In other SOCO International plc news, insider Rui C. De Sousa acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £649,000 ($860,856.88).

SOCO International plc Company Profile

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.