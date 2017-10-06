Snap-On (SNA) Given Media Impact Score of 0.05

News stories about Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Snap-On earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3174368756649 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. FBR & Co set a $205.00 price objective on Snap-On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Snap-On (SNA) opened at 148.59 on Friday. Snap-On has a 12-month low of $140.83 and a 12-month high of $181.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $921.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-On will post $10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

In other Snap-On news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,717,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

