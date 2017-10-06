Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1,394,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Smithfield Trust Co. continued to hold its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 73,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $5,304,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,985 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $999,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,353.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE CL) opened at 73.21 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

