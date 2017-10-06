SM Energy Company (SM) Rating Reiterated by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

SM Energy (NYSE SM) opened at 18.38 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s market cap is $2.05 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $165,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

