Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New worth $64,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 21,709.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,136 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New during the second quarter worth $77,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 7,777.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 542.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 783,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,718,000 after acquiring an additional 661,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 57.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,546,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 565,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/six-flags-entertainment-corporation-new-six-shares-bought-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

In related news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $2,797,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.58 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) opened at 61.23 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.25%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.