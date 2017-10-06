Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.67% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $55,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) opened at 49.25 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 95,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $4,722,251.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200,724.00, for a total value of $14,537,234,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,545,522,661. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. BidaskClub downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

