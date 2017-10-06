Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 30,500 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $3,581,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 7,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $822,570.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 17,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $1,995,630.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $3,489,000.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $7,233,540.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 16,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $1,735,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 26,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $2,821,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $10,525,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $52,880.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 110,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $11,648,910.00.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) opened at 116.78 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 12.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

