Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 17,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $1,995,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 7,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $822,570.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $3,581,310.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $3,489,000.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $7,233,540.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 16,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $1,735,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 26,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $2,821,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $10,525,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $52,880.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 110,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $11,648,910.00.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE CPS) opened at 116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.02 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 12.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

