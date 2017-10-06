Sii Investments Inc. WI Invests $564,000 in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $69.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. 316,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,936,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $516,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,424 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

