Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $523,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,362,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,524,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 583,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) traded down 1.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 147,603 shares. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 107.22%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $98,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,581,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,009.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,638. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

