Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $484,000 Holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE)

Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 620.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGEE. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other MGE Energy news, insider Jeffrey M. Keebler bought 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) traded down 0.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 3,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MGE Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc (MGE) is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through five segments: Regulated electric utility operations; Regulated gas utility operations; Nonregulated energy operations; Transmission investments, and All other. The Regulated electric utility operations segment is engaged in generating, purchasing and distributing electricity through Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE).

