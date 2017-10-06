Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,522,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,459,000 after buying an additional 210,257 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,871,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,606,000 after buying an additional 136,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE LQD) traded down 0.27% on Friday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,225 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

