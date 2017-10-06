Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $102,563,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 140,371.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 516,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,863,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE SSTK) opened at 33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

