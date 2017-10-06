Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV plc (ITV)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of ITV plc from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.97) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of ITV plc to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 110 ($1.46) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ITV plc from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 175 ($2.32) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd decreased their price target on shares of ITV plc from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 210 ($2.79) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 207.71 ($2.76).

Get ITV plc alerts:

Shares of ITV plc (LON ITV) opened at 177.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.34. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.12 billion. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 152.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 221.76.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/shore-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-itv-plc-itv.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £3,345.40 ($4,437.46).

About ITV plc

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.