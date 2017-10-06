Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $122.30 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an ourperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.84.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE SHOP) opened at 100.43 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $9.90 billion. Shopify has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $123.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. Shopify also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 33,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 960% compared to the average volume of 3,153 put options.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,174,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,560,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 989,113 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,637,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,871.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 378,050 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21,678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 354,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

