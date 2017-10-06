Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shoe Carnival earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.058257118717 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,416 shares. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $235.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS AG upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm bought 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $253,901.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,550.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

