Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Shinhan Financial Group Co worth $55,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co by 39,365.8% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 58,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co by 17.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 352,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 51,915 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 48,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Shinhan Financial Group Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE SHG) opened at 44.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

