Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Stake Held by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. maintained its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.51.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE SHW) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.49. 118,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $381.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.31 and a 200-day moving average of $338.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 63.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

