Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $375.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.76.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) opened at 379.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $239.48 and a 52 week high of $381.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.31 and a 200-day moving average of $338.54.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 63.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

