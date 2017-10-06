Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) PT Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Group LLC

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $364.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s Q3 2017 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $341.00 price target (up previously from $312.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 379.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.31 and a 200-day moving average of $338.54. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $239.48 and a 1-year high of $381.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

